East Point city leaders propose moratorium on sale of clinic site set to close

With Wellstar East Point Health Center’s closing imminent, members of East Point city council are trying to get ahead of possible re-development of the property by putting a moratorium in place.

City leaders discussed plans Monday night that would block any sale of the clinic site they say thousands of residents have relied on for urgent care services.

"I’m extremely disappointed about the decision to close the urgent care and remove all levels of services," East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said at Monday’s council meeting.

The healthcare group announced plans to transition Wellstar AMC South from offering emergency services to urgent care services in April of last year. Earlier this month, officials shared plans to transition urgent care services over to Southside Medical Center saying it would invest $5 million over five years to help with expansion.

Still, the closing of a second Wellstar facility in metro Atlanta has prompted grave concerns about dwindling access to healthcare in urban communities.

"Two-hundred-thousand people live south of Interstate 20 without adequate access to emergency rooms," City Council Member Joshua Butler said during a discussion.

Atlanta city leaders took similar action in October of last year when Wellstar announced it would shut down Atlanta Medical Center.

"It is absolutely critical that we ensure that we have successful affordable high quality health care in this city," Mayor Holiday-Ingraham added.

In a request for comment, Wellstar officials released the following statement: "Wellstar is investing $5 million over five years to help increase services and expand the Southside East Point clinic’s size and capacity. Wellstar is also committed to a thoughtful process to determine the future of the AMC South site, which includes ongoing cooperation with Dr. David Williams, president and CEO of Southside Medical Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center."

East Point city leaders said they’re hoping Wellstar will reconsider. Currently, the site in East Point is zoned for medical purposes, but officials said the ordinance would serve as an added measure.

The ordinance was tabled, so city attorneys could look it over before council members take a vote on it.