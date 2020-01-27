East Point amnesty days

As part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service, the city of East Point is providing residents the opportunity to resolve unpaid fines and fees with little to no penalties through its ticket amnesty period.

This began Monday and will last through March 6.

Tickets that qualify include unpaid fines to the court, citations for failure to appear, and warrants for traffic violations.

The times of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. Window operation will stay open until 6 p.m. on weekdays to take Amnesty Walk-ins.

People can also apply to request restriction of non-violent crimes committed in East Point on February 1, 15, and 29. The $25 application fee will be waived.

Visit the East Point Police Department Law Enforcement Center located at 2727 East Point St., or the East Point Municipal Court or www.eastpointcity.org to apply.