East Hall football players released from hospital after being injured during last week's game

Two East Hall High School football players are home recovering a week after being injured during a game at Chestatee High School.

Caden Croocker and Jake Jones were taken to the hospital during the game on Sept. 9.

"Our two players that were taken to the hospital during the Game against Chestatee has been showered with so many thoughts and prayers all over the community throughout neighboring schools," the East Hall Touchdown Club wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday. "Both of these excellent athletes have suffered trauma physically, mentally and emotionally. We have seen progress in healing in each of these determined athletes."

Jones was able to walk back into school this week while Crocker spent the week at Children’s Heathcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite recovering. He was eventually downgraded from ICU midweek and then released to go home on Thursday.

"Caden has a longer recovery but each day we are seeing greatness. Continue to remember these two players each day," the club wrote.

The East Hall Touchdown Club says the two families have been showered with love and support.

Medics attend to an injured East Hall High School football player during their game against Chestatee on Sept. 9, 2022.

"This has definitely touched other high schools and individuals we don’t even know," they wrote.

They ask for continued prayers for the players and their families.