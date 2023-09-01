Student found with loaded pistol at Coweta high school, principal says

article

A student at East Coweta High School is facing "serious legal consequences" after officials say he was caught carrying a loaded pistol on campus.

School officials tell FOX 5 they received an anonymous tip at their front office Thursday morning about the student.

When school resource officers removed the teen from class to investigate, they found a loaded .40 caliber pistol on his person.

"This student has been removed from campus and will face appropriate and serious legal and disciplinary consequences," East Coweta High School Principal Steve Allen wrote in a letter to parents.

Officials do not believe the gun was tied with any deliberate threat to the school, they say the fact that the student had the weapon on campus was "extremely dangerous" and they will be responding "strongly."

The school has not shared details of what consequences the student will face or if he will be charged in connection with the weapon.