Early voting begins for Nov. 4 elections in Georgia

Early voting begins today across Georgia for the Nov. 4 municipal elections, marking the start of the final stretch before Election Day.

While many local city and county races are on the ballot, voters statewide will also help decide two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities and energy rates.

Residents who plan to vote by mail have until Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot. Early in-person voting runs through Oct. 31, giving voters nearly three weeks to cast their ballots ahead of the general election.

Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4, when polls across the state will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.