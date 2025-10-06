Monday is deadline to register to vote in Georgia this year

article

The Brief Deadline to register to vote in Georgia is today for Nov. 4 elections. Local leadership races and two Public Service Commission seats on the ballot. Registration available online or by mail.



Today is the voter registration deadline for Georgia residents ahead of the Nov. 4 elections.

What we know:

Voters will head to the polls that day to decide municipal leadership races in cities across the state. In addition to local contests, the ballot will also include a statewide race for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission, the five-member body that regulates utilities.

Georgians can register to vote online or by mailing in a completed voter registration application.

What you can do:

