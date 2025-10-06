Expand / Collapse search

Monday is deadline to register to vote in Georgia this year

October 6, 2025
The Brief

    • Deadline to register to vote in Georgia is today for Nov. 4 elections.
    • Local leadership races and two Public Service Commission seats on the ballot.
    • Registration available online or by mail.

ATLANTA - Today is the voter registration deadline for Georgia residents ahead of the Nov. 4 elections.

What we know:

Voters will head to the polls that day to decide municipal leadership races in cities across the state. In addition to local contests, the ballot will also include a statewide race for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission, the five-member body that regulates utilities.

Georgians can register to vote online or by mailing in a completed voter registration application.

What you can do:

Click here for more information. 

The Source

  • Information provided by State of Georgia. 

