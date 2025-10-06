Monday is deadline to register to vote in Georgia this year
article
ATLANTA - Today is the voter registration deadline for Georgia residents ahead of the Nov. 4 elections.
What we know:
Voters will head to the polls that day to decide municipal leadership races in cities across the state. In addition to local contests, the ballot will also include a statewide race for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission, the five-member body that regulates utilities.
Georgians can register to vote online or by mailing in a completed voter registration application.
What you can do:
