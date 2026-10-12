Early voting begins as Jackson, Bottoms rally Georgia voters

The Brief Polling locations open across Georgia on Tuesday, with both campaigns pushing for a strong turnout before November 3rd. Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms will appear alone at Monday night's Atlanta Press Club debate after Republican candidate Rick Jackson declined the invitation. Recent polling shows the race running neck and neck, with both candidates emphasizing that every individual ballot counts.



Atlanta was the first stop on a statewide tour for Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson Monday.

Kemp stumps for Jackson

What they're saying:

Jackson told reporters, "The election is a clear choice. We're going to build on Brian Kemp's legacy and take Georgia to the next level."

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp joined Jackson on the campaign trail Monday morning. Governor Kemp added, "We got early voting starting tomorrow. This is all about getting the vote out."

Bottoms greets supporters in Stockbridge

The other side:

An hour south, Democratic opponent Keisha Lance Bottoms was greeted by supporters as she took the stage at an event in Stockbridge.

"This is about getting out the vote," Bottoms said. "This is about encouraging people to show up and vote early. Don't wait until Election Day."

Georgia race for governor

Big picture view:

As early voting gets underway Tuesday, polls show the candidates running neck and neck.

Bottoms pointed to the razor-thin margins of the previous cycle, stating, "I want to remind people that in 2018, 21 votes per precinct, on average, made the difference between the winner and loser in the governor's race, just 21 votes per precinct. So, for anybody who believes that their vote doesn't count, they should look back at those numbers in 2018. Every vote matters and that's the reason that we want voices to be heard and reflected through votes."

FOX 5 talked to Bottoms ahead of Monday night's debate. While Bottoms takes the stage alone, Jackson defended his decision to skip the event, having agreed to only one debate during the race.

When asked by reporters about skipping the forum, Jackson said, "I have visited thousands of Georgians for the last nine months. I've gone hundreds of places. I've not had one voter ask me a question about a debate."