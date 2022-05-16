Eagle's Landing High holds vigil for students killed in car crash

Students, faculty, friends, and family gathered at Eagle’s Landing High School on Monday to remember the four students killed and another injured in a car crash last week.

They gathered on Monday evening at the school’s football stadium.

Kendarius Jackson, 16, passed away Friday. Three others, 16-year-old Kenderrias Dodson, 15-year-old Katrina Owens, and 15-year-old Jordan Brown were all killed in the wreck, which happened Wednesday less than two miles from the high school where the teens were students.

A fifth student, 15-year-old Zakyra Jones, is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Henry County police.

According to investigators, the 2002 Nissan Altima the teens were traveling in went off Oak Grove Road in McDonough and crashed into several trees. The case is still under investigation.