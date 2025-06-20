Eagle Scout's drone course enhances Fayette County deputies' training

The Brief Harris Hill, a high school junior and aspiring naval aviator, built a drone obstacle course for Fayette County deputies as part of his Eagle Scout project to enhance their piloting skills. The course, replicating a national standard, helps deputies navigate drones in complex environments, improving their effectiveness in real-world scenarios like accident investigations and suspect pursuits. Hill's project, praised by the sheriff's department, combines his interests in aviation and public service, supporting law enforcement's mission of safety and preparedness.



A Fayette County high school student is helping local law enforcement sharpen their drone piloting skills by building a specialized obstacle course designed for training.

What we know:

Harris Hill, a junior at Whitewater High School and an aspiring naval aviator, constructed the course as part of his Eagle Scout project. The drone obstacle course, built at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office training center, replicates a national standard created by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

"My biggest takeaway is that it takes a lot of accuracy and precision to do this course," Hill said.

What they're saying:

Deputies will use the course to enhance their ability to navigate drones in tight and complex environments, helping them become more effective in real-world scenarios such as accident investigations, searches for missing persons, and suspect pursuits.

"It’s new to them, so it’s a learning curve," said Capt. Curtis Merritt of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. "They are enjoying it so far. They’ve got something to help them with training because we push training here at the sheriff’s office, and it has become ingrained in our DNA."

Drones have become increasingly vital in law enforcement operations. The sheriff’s office has used them for everything from locating lost children and elderly individuals to chasing fleeing suspects. In 2023, deputies flew a drone into a storm drain to track a porch pirate on the run.

Hill, who already holds a commercial drone license, said the project allowed him to combine his interests in aviation and public service. "Enjoy working with cops. Oh, yes sir," he said. "A lot of family members who are cops and thoroughly enjoy it."

Hill’s efforts earned praise from Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb and his department, who now have a hands-on training tool to support their mission of safety and preparedness.

What's next:

Hill hopes to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and one day become a naval aviator.