E-Bike rider rushed to hospital after morning crash in Mableton

The Brief An E-Bike rider suffered serious injuries after a crash at a Mableton intersection Monday morning. Cobb County police said a Mercedes collided with the electric bike near Veterans Memorial Highway and Mableton Parkway. The driver of the car was not hurt, and investigators are asking witnesses to come forward.



Cobb County police are investigating a serious crash after a Mercedes struck an E-Bike Monday morning at a Mableton intersection.

Mableton Parkway intersection collision

What we know:

A gray 2008 Mercedes-Benz S was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway at Mableton Parkway around 8:47 a.m. Monday.

At the same time, a black E-Bike was heading southbound from Floyd Road, crossing Veterans Memorial Highway in the crosswalk against the pedestrian signal.

The front right of the Mercedes hit the rear tire of the electric bike.

The car continued east before coming to a stop in the parking lot at 730 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Cobb County crash investigation

What we don't know:

The impact sent the E-Bike into the right eastbound lane of Veterans Memorial Highway.

Emergency crews transported the rider to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Officials have not released the identity of the injured rider or the driver of the Mercedes, who was not hurt.

Police have not stated whether any charges will be filed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.