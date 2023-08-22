Clayton County family prays high school senior walks again after football game shooting

The family of a Clayton County high school senior hopes he will one day walk again after being shot after a football game.

The family says the 18-year-old is in intensive care at Grady Memorial Hospital following the shooting.

Police have not arrested a suspect.

Mother, Tyeisha Bussie, told FOX 5 when her husband told her that her son Isaiah Thomas had been shot, she lost it.

"I was so hysterical. I did not know what to do," Bussie said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dutchtown High School

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Tara Stadium Friday night after a football game.

Isaiah's family says the Dutchtown High senior was waiting for a Lyft with his 13-year-old brother when someone attempted to rob him.

"He said he pointed [a gun] at his face and said ‘Give me everything, or I am going to kill you. On God,’" the mother recalled.

Before her son could respond, the bullets started flying.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Isaiah Thomas (Photo submitted by family)

"My son said he did not give him a chance to do anything. He only had $120 on him. He didn't give him a chance to do anything before he proceeded to shoot my son," Bussie said.

The family said three bullets hit Isaiah, including one that is still lodged in his spine.

"Scientifically, they are saying he may not be able to walk, or a percentage or whatever, but they are not God," Mrs. Bussie replied.

The shooter fled the scene, but the district is vowing to enhance security by continuing with clear bags and metal detectors. They are now even conducting roving security checks before, during and after games at all four stadiums.

"He's a strong kid, but I've got a message to the shooter: Go ahead and turn yourself in, because you have done a very terrible act," Isaiah's father, Tim Thomas, said.

Isaiah Thomas' family speaks with FOX 5 after he was shot following a football game.

"For me, what's gonna happen is he will go across the stage," said Isaiah's sister Tatiana Brimidge. "He's gonna finish his senior year."

As Isaiah continues treatment in intensive care, his family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his long road to recovery.