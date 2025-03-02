Dunwoody man finds his $40K car stripped of its parts in another city

The Brief Ronald Hinton says his car was stolen in Dunwoody and found days later all the way in South Fulton, stripped for parts. He reported the car missing on Feb. 18 after he said someone got into his gated parking area overnight and stole his 2017 Infinity Q60. The South Fulton Police Department has investigated four suspected chop shops in the city and surrounding areas just over the last three years.



Ronald Hinton of Dunwoody is frustrated after he says his car was stolen and found days later in another city, stripped for parts.

What they're saying:

"I never thought it was going to happen to me, but bingo, they got me," Hinton said.

He couldn't believe it when he saw what was left of his car after it was stolen from his Dunwoody condo complex and later found in South Fulton.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ BEFORE: Ronald Hinton of Dunwoody says his car was stolen from his condo complex and later found in South Fulton, stripped of its parts. (Credit: Ronald Hinton)

"When I saw it, everything was gone. The engine gone, transmission gone. They even took my basketball, he said. "My good baketball."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ AFTER: Ronald Hinton of Dunwoody says his car was stolen from his condo complex and later found in South Fulton, stripped of its parts. (Credit: Ronald Hinton)

"It's so heavy, because I saved for it for two years and I threw almost $40,000 dollars cash," he said. "So now, it's gone."

South Fulton Police say Hinton's car was stripped in another area, and then dumped in South Fulton. Hinton now wants the people behind it held responsible.

"I hope, before somebody gets hurt, that somebody catches whoever this is doing this, and shuts that operation down. And, I also hope that they stay away from here. If you don't live here, don't come here. We don't want you," Hinton said.