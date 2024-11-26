Dunwoody really 'scores' with new Puttshack location

Since opening at The Interlock ATL in West Midtown, Puttshack Atlanta has become one of the city’s top play-and-eat destinations. And now, three years later, residents just north of Atlanta are finding out why so many people can’t get enough of the high-tech mini-golf experience!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours checking out the new Puttshack Dunwoody, which opened earlier this month at 111 High Street, Suite 210.

Just in case you’re late to the Puttshack party, the entertainment venue was founded in the United Kingdom and has since spread to locations in cities across the United States including Boston, Philadelphia, and Nashville. Puttshack combines sophisticated mini golf (we’re talking advanced scoring technology eliminating the need for those little pencils!) and upscale food and drink options.

We’re told the new Dunwoody location offers ADA-compliant courses and is also certified by KultureCity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making various spaces sensory inclusive and accessible. We also learned about some sweet deals, including half-off second games until 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information on Puttshack Dunwoody — including a peek at the menu — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning scoring at snacking at metro Atlanta’s newest hangout!