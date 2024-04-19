Dunwoody police investigating alleged shooting threats at Lemonade Days festival

article

Dunwoody police say they are working with DeKalb County law enforcement and school officials to investigate an alleged threat to a local festival.

The 24th annual Lemonade Days Festival and fundraiser is taking place at Brook Run Park on North Peachtree Road from Wednesday to Sunday.

On Facebook, the Dunwoody Police Department said they are aware of concerns involving social media posts about a possible shooter threat to the festival.

"Due to the popularity of this event, Dunwoody Police have been working on a security plan for several months," a spokesperson for the department wrote. "The plan includes extra officers and new technology."

The agency also plans to use two new surveillance trailers at the festival.

Officials are asking everyone who attends the popular festival to "keep their eyes and ears open" and report anything suspicious by calling 911.