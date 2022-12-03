'No active shooting': Dunwoody police investigating report of armed man at Perimeter Mall Macy's

article

Dunwoody police on Saturday are investigating reports from holiday shoppers about an armed person in Perimeter Mall.

Police said several people saw a man with a gun at Macy's in Perimeter Mall and called police. Police said no one was shot.

Police said someone reported a single gunshot, but multiple other witnesses said there was no shooting.

Police said there was "no active shooting" and it appeared the person involved in the incident left the scene. Officers were searching at around noon.

Perimeter Mall prohibits firearms or illegal weapons.

