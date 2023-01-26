5 people caught breaking into cars at Dunwoody apartments, police say

article

Five suspects are in custody following a police chase and search in Dunwoody early Thursday morning.

Dunwoody police tell FOX 5 the incident began shortly before 112:30 a.m. Thursday after police got a call about a group trying to break into cars around Peachford Circle.

At the scene, officials say responding officers found the group actively breaking into cars in the area.

When the suspects noticed the officers, police say fled in a car and later on foot.

After setting up a perimeter, police arrested five suspects near the intersection of North Shallowford Road and Peachford Road.

Investigators say the getaway car was stolen and police found two stolen guns on the suspects.

Police have not released the identity of the suspects but say that they were four adults and one juvenile.