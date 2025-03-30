Dunwoody officer hit by suspected drunk driver near Perimeter Mall

The Brief A Dunwoody police officer is reportedly "okay" after being hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. A witness initially reported seeing the driver asleep at the wheel of a Mercedes near Ashford Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive at around 5 a.m. The witness called back saying the driver had begun driving the wrong way. The driver eventually hit a responding officer. The individual was arrested on an active warrant, charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, and a seatbelt violation.



A Dunwoody police officer is reportedly "okay" after being hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police say a witness reported a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel of a Mercedes near the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Hammond Drive at around 5 a.m.

A short time later, the witness called back and said the driver had woken up and was on the move again.

An officer spotted the driver traveling the wrong way on Ashford Dunwoody Road at Perimeter Center North. That officer had to swerve to avoid being hit. The second officer to respond wasn't as lucky.

The driver reportedly hit their patrol car head-on, injuring themself and the police officer.

The driver was medically cleared at a local hospital before being arrested on an active warrant and charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of a roadway and a seatbelt violation.

The injured officer is said to be "okay."

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol is taking over the investigation.