Dunwoody nonprofits receive grants as demand spikes

Ten nonprofits in Dunwoody were just awarded major grants. One organization said the timing could not be better. With the rising cost of food, gas and rent, they say they have seen the need increase 25% in the last month.

Malachi's Storehouse is one of the grant recipients. They have been helping those in need with food and clothing since 1991. When the pandemic hit, people needed them more than ever. Now with prices on just about everything going up, the struggle continues.

"We're serving 250 to 300 families a week," said Malachi's director, Judi Carlson.

Malachi's is one of 10 nonprofits that received a grant from the city. Dunwoody gave out grants totaling $800,000.

"They are there for the people in our community who are in need week in and work out," said Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

This is federal money from the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Deutsch wanted to ensure it was used to beef up resources and for the nonprofits to build a model that's sustainable.

"One of my goals for these funds is to make sure if something catastrophic happens again, they're able to turn on a dime and provide more services," said Mayor Deutsch.

Besides buying food and supplies, Malachi's Storehouse is planning infrastructure improvements.

"Provide some shelter from the weather for our volunteers and clients by adding awnings, and maybe putting fans in the pantry to cool it down in the summertime," said Carlson.

They will also be buying bins and carts to help improve the food distribution process as they continue to serve hundreds of families every week.

"The dollars really go a long way with this funding from the city. We just can't say thank you enough for that," said Carlson.

Some of the other nonprofits that received grants help families pay rent, utilities, health care and counseling.