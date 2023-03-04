Dunwoody Police catch man impersonating officer

A man is behind bars and facing charges after pretending to be a member of a metro Atlanta police department. A spokesperson for the department says they have no clue who the man is, and there is no record of employment.

"He initially told our officers that he worked for the Adairsville Police Department," Sgt. Michael Cheek with the Dunwoody Police Department told FOX 5.

Investigators say that turned out to be a lie.

Brandon Jones-Henderson now faces charges in Dunwoody for pretending to be a police officer.

Dunwoody Police Sergeant Michael Cheek says it started from a citizen’s complaint earlier in the week.

"Wednesday morning we had a resident come into the police department to make a complaint on an officer that was being rude while directing traffic," said Sgt. Cheek

Officers went to Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Cotillion Drive where they found the man.

"He was wearing a traffic vest that said ‘Police’ on it," said Sgt. Cheek. "He actually had a gun on him and a shirt that we later discovered said ‘State Police Officer'."

The man told the officers that he was actually with the Adairsville Police Department. However, a simple phone call and record check revealed that Adairsville Police had no idea who he was.

"He was working traffic for a construction company that had hired him to direct traffic," said Sgt. Cheek.

Jones-Henderson was arrested charged with impersonating a police officer.

How do I know if a police officer is real?

"If you are ever stopped by a police officer you don’t think is one then you can call dispatch 911," Sgt. Cheek said. "Tell them where you are stopped, and they can verify if it was an officer."

FOX 5 was advised most police officers can be found in recognizable patrol cars, but some drive unmarked vehicles. In that case, a real officer should also have official credentials ready to show.

"If you still aren’t satisfied, you can call and request a supervisor to come to the scene," said Sgt. Cheek. "Don’t ever be afraid to say anything is what I would say for viewers to take away. If you see something say something. It applies to crime, and it applies in situations like this as well."