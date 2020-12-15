Dunwoody hosts a COVID-19 vaccine community forum

The Dunwoody mayor was discussing the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine at a public forum with leading health experts on Tuesday night.

“It’s a pretty good overview of how the vaccine was developed so quickly and safely,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

The discussion included the recent spike of positive cases, vaccine trials, and best practices for distribution. Whether it is the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, health officials have said it will be free. Both come in two doses and both doses must be from the same manufacturer to be effective.

“Because of the resources our government was able to provide, we were financially able to do this when -- under other circumstances – we couldn’t have,” said Dr. Ruth Karron from the Center for Immunization at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Health experts said there are four phases and by the time vaccinations enter the final phase, mostly everyone in Georgia should be vaccinated. It’s unclear how long that will take.

“It first has to go to our healthcare workers – we don’t want to overwhelm our healthcare system,” said Mayor Deutsch.

