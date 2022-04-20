Dunwoody daycare owner indicted for 4-year-old boy's murder, other abuse allegations

A DeKalb County grand jury has indicted a Dunwoody home daycare owner on several charges - including the second-degree murder of a 4-month-old boy.

Amanda Harris Hickey, 45, was, taken into custody on February 2021 after the death of a child in her care.

Dunwoody police said Hickey is the owner of Little Lovey daycare located at her home on Leisure Lane. According to the arrest warrant, Hickey placed the young boy down in a Pack 'n Play for a nap on the afternoon of Feb. 3, 2021. While Hickey told investigators "she put him on his back" as she was trained, police said the child was found face down. Hickey said the child must have rolled over, the warrant states.

Video obtained by police inside the home shows a different story and that Hickey placed the young boy face down, according to the arrest warrant. According to investigators, the child was left unattended for over two hours before he was found.

Amanda Harris Hickey (Dunwoody Police Department).

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and attempted to revive the young boy. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to new indictments, Hickey is now accused of abusing six other victims between the age of 6 to 16 months old.

Officials say the daycare center was only licensed for up to six children, but on the date of the alleged abuse the home was nearly double that number.

The grand jury returned an indictment charging Hickey with second-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, three counts of simple battery, and seven counts of reckless conduct.

The Dunwoody woman remains in custody without bond until her trial is scheduled.