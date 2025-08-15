Dunkin' opens new Flowery Branch location with free coffee, donation

The Brief New Dunkin’ on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch offers 100 days of free coffee to its first 100 guests. Franchise group to donate $500 to the Cherokee Bluff High School band program. Opening day includes multiple giveaways and special promotions for visitors.



A new Dunkin’ location in Flowery Branch opened its doors Friday morning with plenty of perks for early customers.

What we know:

The store, located on Spout Springs Road, began serving guests just minutes before the celebration kicked off. The first 100 people in line received 100 days of free coffee.

Later in the morning, the franchise group plans to present a $500 donation to the Cherokee Bluff High School band program. Guests can also expect additional giveaways throughout the day.