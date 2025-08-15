Expand / Collapse search

Dunkin' opens new Flowery Branch location with free coffee, donation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 15, 2025 8:11am EDT
Hall County
New Dunkin in Flowery Branch

A new Dunkin location opened in Flowery Branch on Friday morning and eager customers lined up in hopes of getting free coffee and other giveaways.

    • New Dunkin’ on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch offers 100 days of free coffee to its first 100 guests.
    • Franchise group to donate $500 to the Cherokee Bluff High School band program.
    • Opening day includes multiple giveaways and special promotions for visitors.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - A new Dunkin’ location in Flowery Branch opened its doors Friday morning with plenty of perks for early customers.

The store, located on Spout Springs Road, began serving guests just minutes before the celebration kicked off. The first 100 people in line received 100 days of free coffee.

Later in the morning, the franchise group plans to present a $500 donation to the Cherokee Bluff High School band program. Guests can also expect additional giveaways throughout the day.

  • Information for above story provided by Dunkin. 

