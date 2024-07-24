Dump trucks destroyed in fire at DeKalb County business

Several dump trucks were left charred after catching fire in DeKalb County overnight.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at a business on the 7000 block of Maddox Road in Lithonia. Google Maps showed that the location is the site of NT Hawling and Dirt Works.

Firefighters reportedly responded to the scene after reports of multiple explosions in the area.

The fire caused massive damage to the vehicles before crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It is not clear if anyone was inside or near the trucks when they caught fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.