Dump truck driver accused of hitting woman in Brookhaven crosswalk ID'd

The Brief 20-year-old woman killed crossing Clairmont Road in Brookhaven Police say dump truck driver left scene, returned 20 minutes later Omar Ali charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit and run



A 54-year-old Mableton man has been arrested in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Clairmont Road and Dresden Drive, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

What we know:

Investigators say Omar Ali was driving a dump truck around 12:06 p.m. when he struck a 20-year-old woman who was lawfully crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. Police said Ali was turning right from Dresden Drive onto Clairmont Road at the time of the crash.

The woman died at the scene.

Authorities said Ali initially left the area after the collision but returned about 20 minutes later, where he was taken into custody.

Using nearby traffic cameras, the Brookhaven Police Traffic Safety Unit determined that the victim had the right of way when she was hit.

Ali has been charged with vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

What we don't know:

The woman has not been identified at this time.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by Brookhaven Police.