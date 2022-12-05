"We saved Bambi", Duluth police rescue baby deer stuck in fence

The Duluth police received a bizarre call on Monday. A young deer found itself stuck in a fence along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

In the video, you can see the animal was frightened and frantically trying to shake itself loose.

Officer Lucas with the department came out to scope the scene. With gloves, he carefully approached the animal and pulled on the piece of the gate until the animal could break through.

The deer ran off immediately, seemingly uninjured.

The entire rescue that was captured on body cam footage was posted their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

"We saved Bambi," the officers captioned the video.