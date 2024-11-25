Bidding on a Christmas tree in Duluth combats sex trafficking

The Brief The Georgia Festival of Trees has launched at the Gas South Convention Center, with the holiday event dedicated to raising funds to fight human sex trafficking. Attendees can bid on a variety of festively decorated Christmas trees, with proceeds going to non-profit organizations such as Atlanta Redemption Ink and Street Grace. Attendees can support the initiative until Dec.1, either in person or by bidding on trees and wreaths online.



The Georgia Festival of Trees is kicking off the holiday season with its wide variety of Christmas trees, attractions and performances.

Festival organizers say it’s all about raising money to combat one of Atlanta's and the nation’s most insidious problems: human sex trafficking.

Ornaments, tree stars and tinsel will adorn trees everywhere you look at the Gas South Convention Center this week.

"If you win a tree, we bring it to your house next week, drop it at your house, and you have a beautifully decorated tree for the holidays," said Executive Director for the Georgia Festival of Trees Angie Ulibarri.

She says when you bid on one of these sparkling spectacles, you’re helping combat one of the nation’s most disturbing crimes.

The Georgia Festival of Trees

"We wanted to do something that was really important in the community. A lot of families don't realize that this can happen to anyone," she said.

Ulibarri says each year they donate most of the profits to organizations fighting human sex trafficking.

"That's been our mission from the start," she said.

This year they’re benefiting Atlanta Redemption Ink and Street Grace.

"Street Grace is a faith-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to eradicate the commercial sexual exploitation of children," said the group’s vice president, Brooke Ruffin.

Not only does street grace offer support for victims, but Ruffin says they use tech to fight sex trafficking on the frontlines.

"We utilize technology and an AI investigatory platform to intercept the transactions of the buyers online," Ruffin said.

The Georgia Festival of Trees

Tracy Bowens came here with her friends and family to bask in the holiday cheer.

"I didn't know that the Georgia Festival of Trees was doing all of this to help with the youth and the sexual exploitation of children. I didn't know that it was connected, and I'm glad I'm here even more so," Bowes said.

She says knowing the proceeds go to fight child sex trafficking makes it even more special, especially since her grandniece has been a victim.

"It’s been about since she was 16 and she is 19 now. So, for three years it's been an ongoing situation," Bowens said.

Not only does the festival raise funds for the issue, but it raises awareness in a way you wouldn’t normally see for such an ugly issue.

The Georgia Festival of Trees

"I think it's a great way to expose people to a really bad problem that we, usually when we hear about, we want to turn away from it immediately because it's so ugly and terrible. It's a gentle approach to educating families about keeping their kids safe," Ulibarri said.

"We often hear the phrase ‘shine a light on human trafficking, shine a light on slavery.’ And it's wonderful for those lights to be a huge festival of Christmas tree lights. So it's a wonderful message of hope, shining a light on those who need it most and educating the community in a palatable way and with such a dark subject matter," Ruffin said.

The auction continues till Dec. 1.

If you can’t make it in-person, you can bid on the trees and wreaths online.