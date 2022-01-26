Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned home in Duluth

article

The Gwinnett County Fire Department battled flames Wednesday morning at a home in Duluth.

The home is located off Buford Highway where northbound and southbound lanes were shut down.

Officials said the fire was across the street from the Duluth Police Department precinct at 3276 Buford Highway.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fully-involved house and worked to knock down the blaze.

Firefighters determined the house was abandoned and had no utilities attached. There were no injuries reported.

The Duluth Police Department shared a video of the intense blaze as firefighters worked to quell it.

