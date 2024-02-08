DUI driver gets in wreck, waits hours to call 911, Duluth police say

A 20-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after police say they found them in a crashed car with multiple whiskey bottles.

Officers with the Duluth Police Department recently responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rogers Bridge Road.

Turns out, the 20-year-old driver had been sitting in the car for five hours before they called 911, police said.

Investigators say the driver was under the influence and was found with several bottles of fireball whiskey.

(Duluth Police Department)

The police department shared photos of the car with heavy damage to its front and the empty bottles of whiskey.

Officers arrested the driver and charged them with DUI, reckless driving, and having an open container of alcohol.

"Let's make responsible choices on the road," the police department wrote on Facebook.