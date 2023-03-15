Georgia driver blames excessive speeding on check engine light, police say

article

A 24-year-old driver had an interesting alibi when he was caught speeding down a Duluth road, police say.

Officials say the driver was recorded going over 90 miles per hour on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

According to police, when the driver was pulled over, he told officers that he was driving fast so that his check engine light wouldn't come on since he was "trying to pass emissions."

"Despite that argument, police still arrested the man and charged him with reckless driving.

The Duluth Police Department labeled the excuse as "what not to do."