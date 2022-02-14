DUI suspect who led Atlanta officers on high-speed chase, arrested

A suspected drunk driver led Atlanta police on a high-speed chase and then a foot chase on Friday.

Trayvis Thurman charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing/eluding from police, obstruction, and DUI (less safe).

Trayvis Thurman (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Video from the Atlanta Police Department’s Phoenix Air Unit shows the pursuit. Police said the suspect sped by officers on Interstate 285 southbound near the Buford Highway Entrance ramp to Interstate 85 doing near 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Georgia State Patrol troopers joined and tried to stop the vehicle but the driver continued speeding.

The air unit kept tracking the vehicle and it stopped on Pharr Road in Buckhead.

The driver got out and took off running. Eventually, officers detained him.

Police recovered two Glock firearms he tossed while running.

In the car, they found an open bottle of tequila.

Thurman was booked into the Fulton County jail.

