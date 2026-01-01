The Brief "Dampuary" offers a flexible alternative to total sobriety by allowing moderation during major social or sporting events. Limiting social outing duration and skipping weekday happy hours are key strategies for successfully reducing alcohol consumption. Smaller, sustainable lifestyle goals often prove more effective than drastic resolutions that are difficult to maintain long-term.



As the calendar turns to Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, many people are grappling with the age-old tradition of the New Year’s resolution.

While goals ranging from increased activity to better sleep are common, the trend of "Dry January" is taking center stage for those looking to reset their habits.

For some, however, a total ban on alcohol for 31 days is a tall order, leading to the rise of a more flexible approach known as "Damp January" or "Dampuary."

Dry January challenge

What they're saying:

Jason Lindsay, a resident of Little Five Points, is among those attempting to navigate the month with a drink in hand on New Year’s Day. Lindsay said he considers Jan. 1 a holiday and plans to start his efforts on the second.

"I am going to attempt to draw January again this year, but like you said, with the college football games on, NFL playoffs, it does make it quite hard if you want to go out and watch a game in a pub," Lindsay said.

Lindsay has attempted the challenge for several years and noted that the physical benefits are clear. "You definitely feel healthier, you sleep better, you have a lot more free time," Lindsay said. "It's good for the body. But then again, you know, you do miss kind of the social aspect of going out and having drinks with friends."

To balance health goals with social life, Lindsay is opting for a "damp" approach this year. He said this consists of avoiding happy hours during the week but allowing for a "pint or so" during major sporting events like the national championship.

"I think the difference is when I go out for dampuary is that instead of sitting at the bar all day, I might have one or two drinks," Lindsay said.

Beyond alcohol-related goals, Lindsay said he is focusing on smaller, more sustainable changes after a past attempt to train for a 10k lasted only a week. His goals for 2026 include staying active, spending time with family and being a better person.

What is Dampuary?

What you can do:

Like Lindsay, having a "damp" January has its benefits, but there are some things to consider when it comes to moderation:

The "Rule of Exceptions": Instead of a total ban, allow alcohol only for specific, pre-planned events, such as a major football game or a weekend celebration.

Avoid "Bar Stalling": Limit the duration of social outings to avoid the temptation of multiple rounds. The article suggests having one or two drinks rather than staying at a bar for an entire afternoon.

Weekday Dryness: A core tip of "Dampuary" is to eliminate alcohol during the work week or at happy hours, focusing intake only on special occasions.

For those completely dry, remember these tips for navigating outings with alcohol or when ordering a mocktail:

Prioritize Complex Flavors: Use ingredients like ginger, citrus, and fresh herbs (such as mint or rosemary) to mimic the "bite" and complexity of a traditional cocktail without the alcohol.

The "Social Reset" Mentality: Focus on the "social aspect" of drinking by still going out with friends but opting for zero-proof alternatives that allow you to participate in the ritual without the hangover.