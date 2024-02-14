Drugs found hidden in popcorn maker at Henry County home, police say

Officers say they found drugs hidden in an unusual place during a drug bust at a Henry County home.

On Friday, Feb. 9, officers with the Henry County and Stockbridge police departments searched a home on Wilson Avenue.

During the search, police checked a large popcorn maker in the home and said they found more than just kernels and movie theater-style butter.

In photos shared by the Henry County Police Department on Facebook, an officer posed with the popcorn maker and a bag of what officials believe is crack cocaine.

(Henry County Police Department)

Investigators say they found around 60 grams of suspected marijuana, nearly 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and two firearms.

Officers arrested three adults and charged them with violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

(Henry County Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing.



