Drugs, guns and stolen vehicle worth $162K seized by DeKalb County police

A significant amount of drugs, guns and stolen vehicles were discovered May 25 during a bust in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a joint trafficking investigation resulted in a search warrant for a residence off Browns Mill Road.

Detectives seized approximately 5 pounds of crystal meth, 5 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, 38 pounds of marijuana, 0.8 grams of LSD, 68 THC vape cartridges, 5 bottles of Promethazine, an assortment of prescription pills, 11 long guns and 6 handguns.

They also located 3 stolen vehicles on property, one of which is valued at $162,000.

The bust was a joint effort with Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit.