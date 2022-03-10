Drug screening company says it didn't turn Atlanta police recruits over unpaid bill

A medical facility used by the Atlanta Police Department said it never turned away any recruits who came to the Midtown office for a drug screen.

The company account differs from what a source in law enforcement and a high-level City Hall executive told FOX 5.

The difference could be a matter of degree.

There is no dispute about this fact. The government owed Caduceus a huge sum of money for tests already done -- $322,000.

Last week, one applicant in the company of others, was told city tests had to be halted because of the unpaid bill. The screens are vital to complete a background check.

Stephen Dawkins, medical director, said no applicant was turned away. Instead, Dawkins said "a call was made" indicating there could have been a slight delay while approval to go ahead was sought.

Ultimately the company agreed to test applicants while awaiting the city's full payment. And that was done several days later.

Howard Shook, a councilman, has a larger question. He wants the new administration of Mayor Andre Dickens to get on top of tardy payments that put the government's reputation in jeopardy.

"Other vendors, seeing what has happened in the city case, may decide they just don't want to do business," said Shook.

