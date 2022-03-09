Atlanta police recruits turned away from drug screening over unpaid city bill

Before an officer can earn the badge from the Atlanta Police Department, they must go to a Midtown Atlanta lab and undergo a drug screen. It is part of the city's background check.

Last week, applicants tried to follow the rules but were turned away.

It was nothing they did. The company told them city hall owed money, a large sum, for previous tests and no more would be done until that bill was paid.

Sources told FOX 5 the amount was several hundred thousand dollars.

A spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed the medical facility had invoices totaling $322,000. When the new administration became aware of the problem, a check was authorized and paid.

Those applicants who were turned away can no go back and continue the application process.

