Driver in stolen vehicle injures 6 while fleeing troopers in wrong way crash in Downtown Atlanta

Six people were injured after a pickup truck fled from Georgia State Patrol troopers in Downtown Atlanta.

Troopers say they spotted a silver Ford with a Florida tag traffic in the emergency lane. The vehicle had been reported stolen, troopers say. When troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle on the ramp from Interstate 20 to the Downtown Connector, troopers say the driver made a U-Turn in the tunnel.

Troopers say the driver of the Ford then drove the wrong way along I-20 westbound. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle physically, but were unsuccessful and did not strike the Ford.

The driver ended up crashing the Ford into a silver Chevrolet, which overturned on its side, and a black Volkswagen. Four people in the Chevrolet and two people in the Volkswagen were injured and taken to an area hospital. All are expected to survive.

The driver of the Ford ran from the scene. Troopers have not released a description.

The crash caused significant damage to the vehicles. Wreckage was scattered across the lanes of I-20, causing a traffic tie-up during the middle of the evening rush.

All lanes have since reopened.