Driver pulls into Griffin nursing home for help during violent dispute

The Brief A male passenger was disarmed by deputies in the parking lot of Brightmoor Nursing Home in Griffin after a domestic dispute on Georgia Highway 16 West. The female driver pulled into the nursing home lot to seek help, prompting staff to secure the facility while she called 911. Authorities confirmed that neither person involved was affiliated with the nursing home, and no injuries were reported.



A man armed with a handgun was disarmed by deputies in the parking lot of Brightmoor Nursing Home on Georgia Highway 16 West following a domestic dispute, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

Griffin nursing home emergency

What we know:

Deputies, investigators and SWAT officers responded Wednesday afternoon to the parking lot of Brightmoor Nursing Home on Georgia Highway 16 West regarding a suicidal person armed with a handgun sitting in a car, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

A man and a woman were driving along Highway 16 when a domestic dispute broke out, during which the man threatened to kill himself. The female driver pulled into the nursing home parking lot because it was the closest available location, ran inside and called 911 while the man stayed in the vehicle, officials said.

Brightmoor Nursing Home staff quickly secured the entire facility. Deputies disarmed the man without anyone getting hurt, and he was taken to Wellstar Spalding Hospital for evaluation, Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the man or woman involved in the incident. It remains unknown whether any legal charges will be filed following the man's evaluation at the hospital.

Spalding County Sheriff response

What they're saying:

Sheriff Darrell Dix praised the quick thinking of the driver and staff during the ordeal.

"Deputies responded to the scene and the male was disarmed without anyone being injured. He has been transported to Wellstar Spalding Hospital for evaluation," Dix said. "Neither of the persons involved in this incident were affiliated with Brightmoor. It just happened to be the closest place where the driver could safely stop and get help."