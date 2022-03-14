Driver ordered to remove ‘FART’ license plate from truck

article

A woman who made national headlines for her unusual "FART" license plate said the North Carolina DMV ordered her to remove the plate from her truck.

Karly Sindy, 37, of Asheville, North Carolina, told FOX Television Stations that the DMV has allowed her to at least keep the plate in her possession after she used the word as an acronym for her newly-launched club.

"I am bummed I don't get to keep the plate on my truck but I am glad the DMV is letting me keep the plate in my possession which I will use for official F.A.R.T. club business," Sindy told FOX Television Stations.

Sindy had requested her license plate last October and received it in November.

"I was re-registering my truck online and it had the option to customize my plate so on a whim I tried FART," Sindy previously told FOX Television Stations. "I was excited and surprised it was available."

The DMV later informed her that someone had complained about her vanity license plate and asked her why she chose the word.

Sindy then got clever, turning the word into the acronym, "F.A.R.T."

"After I received the letter I went on Reddit in r/Asheville asking for help in response to the letter," she continued. "Someone suggested Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails and to build a website."

"I loved the idea because I love hiking, biking, and spending time outdoors," she added.

Sindy did launch a website and even organized a group hike. She also notified the DMV of her new club.

"FART may not have started out representing Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails, but it certainly does now!" she explained.

Sindy has even made stickers and shirts out of suggested designs from her group members and will donate the proceeds to a local charity.

She said since launching her group, she has organized two hikes.

"We had a blast chatting, hiking, and hanging out," she said. "I feel like we all really needed a laugh right now and I hope to continue to spread some joy with the F.A.R.T. club."

