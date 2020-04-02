Driver of gold SUV wanted after hit and run with bicyclist

Police are searching for the driver of a gold SUV in connection with a hit and run last month.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on March 15 at the intersection of West Avenue and West Circle in Conyers. According to police, the SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a bicyclist who was in the crosswalk.

Investigators said the vehicle took off after hitting the bicyclist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information leading to the driver's arrest.