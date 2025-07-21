Driver killed in overnight shooting at SW Atlanta intersection

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The deadly shooting happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, close to Lynhurst Drive. (FOX 5)

Atlanta police are searching for at least two gunmen after a man was found dead in his Corvette early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, close to the road's intersection with Lynhurst Drive.

What we know:

Officers say they arrived at the scene shortly before 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they got to the location, officers found the 28-year-old man shot inside a black Corvette. Despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene.

Investigators say they found numerous shell casings from multiple guns along the road, including some from what appeared to be a large-caliber weapon.

They believe that multiple gunmen opened fire on the victim from another car, but have not determined if the shooting was targeted.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Police hope witnesses and cameras in the area will help them come up with a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were riding in.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atalnta Police Department.