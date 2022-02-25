Driver killed in fiery crash after losing control on I-85

article

A driver is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 85 in College Park.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-85 near Old National Highway.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the vehicle covered in flames in the trees on the side of the road.

The body of the driver was found inside the burning vehicle. Currently, police are investigating what caused the driver to go off the road.

Investigators have not released the identity of the driver.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE