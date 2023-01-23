Driver killed in I-20 crash in Douglasville

article

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 20 that happened early Monday morning in Douglasville.

Officials with the Douglasville Police Department say the accident happened just after 6 a.m. on I-20 westbound near Fairburn Road.

According to investors, the crash involved two cars. The driver of one of the cars was killed in the crash. The other driver's condition is unknown.

The interstate's westbound lanes were closed Monday morning while officers were on the scene. The road has since reopened.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the accident. The identity of the victim has not been released.