Driver gets stuck on railroad tracks near Marietta Street

New overnight in downtown Atlanta—a big mishap on Marietta Street. A tow truck driver says a woman drove her SUV onto the train tracks.

She told the tow truck driver that she was "following" her GPS.

According to Atlanta police, the driver is suspected of being impaired and confused the railroad tracks with the street.

A train had to be stopped so that specialized equipment could be brought in to remove the car.

