Driver facing drug charges after Brookhaven traffic stop, police say

A traffic stop in Brookhaven ended with a man being caught with suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, police say.

The driver is now facing several new drug charges.

What we know:

Video posted on the Brookhaven Police Department's Facebook page shows the bodycam footage of the incident.

Authorities say in the early morning hours of March 20, a Brookhaven officer spotted a vehicle registered to a man who had an active warrant out for his arrest.

While looking in the man's vehicle, authorities say they found suspected narcotics in the center console.

Investigators say they recovered more than an ounce of cocaine and an ounce of methamphetamine during the search.

The driver was arrested for a probation violation and is now facing an additional charge for trafficking cocaine. More charges may be pending.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver.