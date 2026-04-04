Driver dies after head-on crash with MARTA bus in NW Atlanta

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The Brief A driver died Saturday morning after their Jeep Patriot crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a MARTA bus head-on. Atlanta police say no one on the bus was hurt following the collision on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive. Investigators are still working to determine why the Jeep left its lane before the fatal crash.



A Jeep driver died in the hospital Saturday morning after their SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a MARTA bus in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to the crash around 8:14 a.m. near 266 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW.

When they arrived, they discovered a MARTA bus, and a Jeep Patriot had collided head-on.

The driver of the Jeep Patriot was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries.

No one on the bus was reportedly injured, police said,

Investigators said that the Jeep Patriot had crossed into the opposing travel lane when it crashed into the MARTA bus.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver who died.

It also remains unclear why the Jeep traveled into the opposing lane of traffic before the impact.