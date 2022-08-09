Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street

article

Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street.

After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to the rear of a local elementary school.

First responders rushed the man to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The victim, who has not been identified, said he didn't know why someone started chasing him or why he was shot.

The bullet pierced the driver's side door. Police say there were no passengers or witnesses to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.