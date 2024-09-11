Driver charged with DUI, drug possession after death of 72-year-old woman in Forsyth County

article

An arrest has been made in connection to a crash which claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman in Forsyth County on Sept. 8.

Logan McLean Moye, 30, of Dahlonega, was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, DUI-drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-heroin, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to use seat belts.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. last Sunday at the intersection of GA-400 and Jot ‘Em Down Road. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a black 2019 Ford F-150, driven by Moye, was northbound on the highway when the traffic light turned red. The pickup continued through the light, crashing into a blue Toyota RAV4 crossing at the intersection.

The driver of the RAV4, 72-year-old Julie Waters Lamb of Dawsonville, died at the scene.

Investigators say two dogs inside Lamb’s vehicle also died. Moye was also charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.

As of Wednesday evening, Moye remains in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.