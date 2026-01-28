Driver charged after Harris County baseball coach Tony Dimitri killed in ATV crash

The Brief Harris County High School baseball coach Tony Dimitri died Saturday in an ATV crash while riding as a passenger. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Darrell Guthrey, faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide and DUI. A candlelight vigil is being organized in Columbus to honor Dimitri’s impact as a mentor at both Jordan Vocational and Harris County high schools.



The Harris County community is grieving the loss of Tony Dimitri, the beloved head baseball coach and teacher at Harris County High School.

What we know:

Dimitri was killed in an ATV crash on Saturday, Jan. 24. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred while Dimitri was a passenger in an ATV driven by his friend, 44-year-old Darrell Guthrey. Authorities have charged Guthrey with first-degree vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. Guthrey is currently out on bond.

Dig deeper:

Dimitri had led the baseball program since 2023. The school district remembered him as a mentor and leader, stating that his passion for students and genuine care for others left a lasting imprint on the school.

Before joining Harris County High, Dimitri coached at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, where a candlelight vigil is planned for later this week.

What's next:

While the front sign at Harris County High still advertises an upcoming game on Feb. 6, the school has not yet announced specific plans for the team’s season following the tragedy.