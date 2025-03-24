Driver charged after Austell police find car in river

article

A driver is facing charges after police say they left their car in a river in Austell.

The Austell Police Department shared pictures of the vehicle in the river on their Facebook page.

What we know:

According to authorities, officers were called to the 100 block of Maxham Road on Sunday night after reports of an accident.

The caller told officers that a car had left the roadway and went down an embankment into the river.

When officers arrived at the scene, they climbed down the 50-foot embankment and discovered that no one was inside the vehicle.

After confirming the scene was safe, the officers got to work identifying the driver.

Police charged the driver with driving while unlicensed and failure to report an accident.

What they're saying:

"Fortunately, the driver's irresponsible choices in this incident did not result in serious injury to themselves or innocent bystanders," the Austell Police Department wrote.