Driver on cell phone seriously damages patrol cars in crash on I-20, sheriff says

Deputies in Greene County have a message for motorists: stay off your cell phones while behind the wheel.

The message comes after a serious crash involving two of the county's patrol units over the weekend.

What we know:

Officials say on Sunday at around 8 a.m., deputies were called to a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 20.

According to the sheriff's office, the patrol units were parked on the shoulder of the interstate with their emergency lights on when another driver crashed int them.

The impact was so strong that one of the patrol vehicles went airborne, sending it over the cable barrier.

Witnesses reported that the driver, identified as Andre Noah-Lee was going around 80 mph while using his cell phone before the crash.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Noah-Lee will face charges in connection with the crash.

What they're saying:

"Sheriff Harrison urges everyone to not Text and Drive and Move Over when you’re approaching emergency units that are assisting another motorist," the Greene County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "This accident could have been much worse and definitely could have been avoided."